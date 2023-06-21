Ohiopyle
Emma Jane Hall, 81, of Ohiopyle, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Henry Clay Villa.
Friends and family will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, FARMINGTON, from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21st, with Pastor David Herring officiating.
Interment will be held privately at Greenbrier Cemetery.
