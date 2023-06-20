Ohiopyle
Emma Jane Hall, 81, of Ohiopyle, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Henry Clay Villa.
She was born June 16, 1942, in Dunbar. She is the daughter of the late Samuel and Zelda Wadsworth Coffman.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hall; grandson, Ryan Breiner; and siblings: Irene, Samuel Jr., Pat, Jim, Ruth Ann, Debbie, Connie, Sue, Larry and Maxine.
Emma is survived by her sons, Robert Hall Jr. (Michelle) of Masontown and Walter Hall (Judy) of Ohiopyle; five grandchildren: Jessica, Nate, Zach, Walter Jr. and William; three great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Karter and Makayla; two siblings, Gary Coffman and Karen Griffith; and special friend, Donald Watson of Uniontown.
Emma attended Chalk Hill United Methodist Church. She was also a care giver for everyone.
Friends and family will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, FARMINGTON, from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21st, with Pastor David Herring officiating.
Interment will be held privately at Greenbrier Cemetery.
