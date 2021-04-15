Perryopolis
Emma Jean Davis Russell, 87, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born February 20, 1934, in Hopwood, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Sara Kennedy Davis.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 70 years, Mrs. Russell enjoyed gardening and canning, was active in Girl Scouts for many years, involved with Frazier Band Parents and was affectionately nicknamed 'Sarg'.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Gene Russell, to whom she was married to 70 years; son, Paul Russell of Perryopolis; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Emily Russell of Perryopolis; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Greg Potter of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Rene Sitko, Amy Russell, Sara Russell, Patrick Russell, Russell Potter; great-grandchildren, Travis Sitko, Sierra Sitko, Garrett Hall, Elijah Russell, Zoey Russell and Abigail Potter; brother, Thomas Davis of Fla.; and sister, Dorothy Gilleland of Point Marion.
She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Russell; grandson, Joshua D. Potter; two brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, followed by funeral services at 6 p.m. with the Pastor John Thomas of Calvary Chapel, Brownsville, officiating.
In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
