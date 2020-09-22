Uniontown
Emma Jean Dziak, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in her residence, with her family at her side.
She was born February 4, 1931, in German Township, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Robina Holt Jordan.
Emma was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George Dziak Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jon Dziak and wife Donna, Toni Ann Demaske and husband Jacob, and George Dziak Jr. and wife Judy; three grandchildren, Jon Jr., Nicole Lynn and Holly Jean; six great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Amelia, Lucas, Evelyn, Jon Joseph III and Autumn; one great-great-grandson, Braxton; two sisters, Betty Richards and Tillie Morgan; one brother, Benny Jordan.
Private funeral service and interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.