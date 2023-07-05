Dunbar
Emma Jean Krivjansky Collingwood, 85, of Dunbar, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at home.
She was born in Connellsville, on May 2, 1938, a daughter of the late John Krivjansky and the late Kathryn Kelly Krivjanksy.
In her spare time, Emma thoroughly enjoyed playing BINGO as well as playing cards with her three dear friends who referred to themselves as “The Golden Girls”. She also loved her dear doggies, Zima and Zoey.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Bernd) Drouven and Debbie Hall; grandchildren, Markus (Svenja) Drouven, Carsten (Jacqueline) Drouven, Mindy Hall, Adam Hall and fiancee Michele; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Vada, Remington, Meadow, Nina, Nora, Lars, Maja; siblings, John (Donna) Krivjansky and Pat (Charlie) McKnight; nieces and nephews, Sherry, Yvonne, Wade, Shawn, Johnny, Ronna; great-nephews Chase and her very best friends, “The Golden Girls”, Donna Krivjansky, Tina Stroko and Tammy Lecorchick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime boyfriend, “her babe”, Bailey; son-in-law, Duck Hall; good friend, Pam Scholz and family friend, Tex.
In keeping with Emma’s wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
