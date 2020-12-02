Coal Center
Emma Zuker, 76, of Coal Center, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, in her home. She was born November 29, 1944, in Brier Hill, a daughter of Alexander and Mary Preston Lyons.
Emma is survived by her husband, Francis Zuker of Coal Center; a daughter and son-in-law, Elsie and Theodore Sabatula of Coal Center; two grandchildren, Shanna Manning and wife Crystal West of Brownsville, and Larry Gelotti of Waynesburg; three great-grandchildren, James Joseph Gelotti, Athena Gelotti and Felicity Mae Gelotti; and a sister, Mary Ann Malcolm of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Roberts; and a brother, Alexander “Sonny” Lyons.
There will not be a public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Roscoe.
Condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.