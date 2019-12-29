Hopwood
Emmet Bruce Baker Jr., 69, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born February 1, 1950, in Uniontown.
Emmet was predeceased by his parents, Emmet Baker Sr. and Edith Nascimben Baker; and a brother, Lewis “Jim” Baker.
Bruce was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1968 and a licensed beautician. He was co-owner of the Baker and McIntire Beauty Shop in Hopwood. Bruce was a kind and caring uncle who enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and in his younger years participated in line dancing and bowling among other activities.
Left to cherish his memory are nephews, Chris Baker and wife Angela of Hopwood and Jamie Baker and Maria of Fairchance; and his friend and business partner, W. Lee McIntire of Hopwood.
At Bruce’s request, his funeral services are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in memory of Bruce to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, the American Cancer Society, 4 North Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401 or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
