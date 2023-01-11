formerly of Uniontown
Enis Piccolomini Argenti, 91, of Lorian, Ohio, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain.
She was born in Uniontown to her loving parents, the late Domenico and Ellen Cari Piccolomini, February 7, 1931.
Enis is survived by her son, Gregory Argenti; grandsons, Domenic (Caroline) and Santino Argenti; and great-grandsons, Carlo and Roman; brother, Domenico Piccolomini Jr.; sister, Connie Bart; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Enis was a graduate of Redstone High School, Class of 1947.
She married the love of her life, William “Bill” Argenti, July 13, 1952. They moved to Lorain in 1959 with their son, Gregory.
Enis worked for Dr. Russell-Berkshire & Associates for over 10 years as the office administrator.
Enis was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed many years volunteering at St. John’s Parish in its school kitchen as one of “the kitchen ladies” as a cook, and cleaning and housekeeping chores in the convent. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home. A meal from Enis kitchen was truly a memorable experience. She had several trips to Italy with family members and on her final trip she brought her grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William “Bill” Argenti; parents, Domenico and Ellen Piccolomini; brothers, Fiore (Mary), Vince (Jane), and Lou (Marge) Piccolomini; and sister, Rita Montvillas.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of Enis’s wonderful neighbors and dear friends, who provided so much care and support.
Enis’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a commital service, Saturday, January 14, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Memorial donations may be made, in Enis’s memory, to St. Peter Parish, Lorain; or a church of the donor’s choice.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
