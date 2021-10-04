Eric Anthony Meneskie

California
Eric "Rick" Anthony Meneskie, 70 of California, passed away after a lengthy illness, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Washington Health System Greene, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born January 23, 1951 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Thomas and Charlotte Rakoczy Meneskie. Rick was a 1968 graduate of California Area High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from California University of PA in 1974.
Mr. Meneskie was employed at Consol Dillworth Mine in Carmichaels for 27 years. He retired from the Consol Loveridge Mine in West Virginia in 2009. After his retirement he worked in the Cardiopulmonary Dept. at Centerville Clinic as their outreach representative until 2018.
Fueled by his love of reading and quest for knowledge, Rick had the honor of competing on his beloved game show Jeopardy in 2009.
Rick loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, hiking and observing nature. He often prepared delicious culinary creations. He loved cooking and trying new recipes. Rick's curiosity led him to travel to many destinations.
He cared deeply for his family and friends. He was a kind gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife Patricia Marcolini Meneskie; a son Christian Meneskie (Jessica Burkey) of Monessen; a brother Gerald Madison of Charleston, S.C.; several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his brother William Madison, and sister Faith Ann Yorty.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME LTD., 2830 Main Street Beallsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive. Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.