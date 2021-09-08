Fairchance
Eric David Jr., 77, of Fairchance, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.
Eric was born August 5, 1944, in Uniontown.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Hellen David; and his loving daughter, Tammy Seto.
Surviving are his brother, George David and his children, George and Eric; the following cousins, Berle and his son, Justin and wife Nicole and their daughter, Addison; Robert Pastories and wife Wanda and their daughter, Marissa; Basil Perrine and wife Sharon; Shirley Zavage and her children, Susan, Pete and Debbie; Patty Pastories and her daughter, Linda; Larry Pastories and his children, Lisa and Krisi; and many family and friends.
Eric enjoyed hunting and working on and racing fast cars. He enjoyed telling stories and laughing with family and friends, usually with a cup of coffee in hand. He was most proud of his daughter, Tammy, who passed away of Cystic Fibrosis in her 20's but before so, graduated from nursing school and got married.
Just as Eric was by his daughter's bedside when she left this world for Heaven, we are sure she was by his side when he passed into Heaven. Eric will be sadly missed, but joyfully remembered.
The family will have a private memorial. Officiating the memorial will be Pastor Allan Ellsworth.
In lieu of sending flowers, donations are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Children's Hospital.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
