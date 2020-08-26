Uniontown
Eric E. Olson, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, in his home. He was born in Plainsville, Ohio April 4, 1954, a son of the late Edward Olson and Bunna Etta Beryl Sullivan Moores.
Eric was a 1972 graduate of Uniontown High School. He worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator until his retirement. Eric was a member of Teamsters Local 66 and 491. He enjoyed riding his Harley and going on trips in the mountains with his Corvette.
Left to cherish Eric's memory are his loving wife of 16 years, Sharon Buehner Olson; a stepfather, John Moores of Brownsville; two sisters, Chris Rider of New Salem and Kathy Calhoune of Belle Vernon; a brother, Ted Olson of California; and his faithful pet, Jackson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private at his request. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.