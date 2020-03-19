Brownsville
Eric Eugene Dorsey, 49, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Professional arrangements are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
In light of concerns regarding the community spread of COVID-19, we are adhering to the CDC guidelines and recommendations to avoid groups of more than 10 people. We regret that we must implement these changes, however our utmost concern is the safety of the public and the families we serve.
