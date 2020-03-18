Formerly of Brownsville
Eric Eugene Dorsey, 49, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born July 28, 1970, in Brownsville, to Howard E. McBeth and Verna Dorsey Remington.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Toy and Magnolia (Edmund) McBeth; maternal grandparents Adie and Edith (Land) Dorsey.
He is survived by his son, Omarion Dorsey of Pittsburgh; daughters Aisha Dorsey, Alaisha Dorsey and Tamera Dorsey, all of Uniontown; fiance Debbie Yokel and her daughter, Nicholoe of Pittsburgh; mother Verna Dorsey Remington of Uniontown; father Howard E. McBeth of Brownsville; sister Tiffany Watkins and Gerard of Maryland; nieces Deja and Nevaeh of Maryland; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, March 20, at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
