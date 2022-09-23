Connellsville
Eric John Fike, 58, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born August 1, 1964, in Connellsville.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald H. Fike and Madeline Bryner Fike.
Eric was a kiln operator with Northwest Hardwoods. He was a member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and the Chalkhill United Methodist Church.
Eric was a loving husband and brother, who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Kristi Crocetti-Fike; brother, Kenneth Fike; and other family members.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 25, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A funeral service is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, September 26, with the Rev. Arnold Husk officiating. Interment is private. Eric was a CORE donor.
