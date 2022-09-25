Eric John Fike

Connellsville
Eric John "EJ" Fike, 58, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born August 1, 1964, in Connellsville.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald H. Fike and Madeline Bryner Fike; aunt, Barbara Bryner Orndorff and her husband, Lynn; uncle, Gerald "Jeff" Bryner; and Eric's loving cat, Thumper.
Eric was a kiln operator with Northwest Hardwoods, a member of Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and the Chalkhill United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband and brother, who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Kristi Crocetti-Fike; brother, Kenneth Fike; nieces, Ashley Marie and Jessica Elaine Fike; father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Mary Ann Crocetti; aunts, Lula Bryner Miller and husband Ross, and Patricia Atkinson and her companion, Bob Bryner; sister-in-law, Kelly Umble (Ron); nephews, Zachary and Dylan Umble; great-nephew, Isaac Umble; and EJ's faithful cat, Bendu.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 25, and until the 11 a.m. time of service Monday, September 26, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Arnold Husk and the Rev. Beverly Roscoe officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in memory of EJ, to the Chalkhill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Chalkhill, PA 15421. For the visitation and funeral service, the family encourages you to dress casually in gray or white tops.
