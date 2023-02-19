Hopwood
Eric M. Johnson, 52, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born June 29, 1970, in Allentown, a son of Robert Johnson and Lorna Hyman Johnson.
Eric was a 1988 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from California University and a Master's degree in Science from Seaton Hill University.
Eric's career had a large impact for the United States. He started working in the energy industry and from there went on to work on projects for the Department of Defense and then for the Department of Justice.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory are his brother, Kurt Johnson (Rosemary) of Vanderbilt; nephews, Kurt, Jr., Brandon, Cory and Tyler Johnson; four great-nieces and four great-nephews; friends, Joe and Andrea Abraham, Gregg and Julia Baugh, Clyde Sphon, Misty, Maggie Oldonburg, Michael and Beth Fugozzotto, and John Svokos; and his beautiful and beloved German Shepherd, Zoey.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Eric's life, Saturday, February 18, with the Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
