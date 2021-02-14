Belle Vernon
Eric Paul Prokopovitch, 44, of Belle Vernon, passed away at his home, unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born in Monongahela April 14, 1977 a son of John Prokopovitch III and Ruth Ann Roberts Prokopovitch.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Michelle Prokopovitch of Fayette City; brother, John Prokopovitch II of Belle Vernon; nieces, Kathryn Mattey and Trinity Duvall.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral services at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Eric's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
