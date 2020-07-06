Brownsville
Eric Scott Fertal Sr., 54, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
He was born April 11, 1966, in Monongahela, a son of Thomas Fertal Sr. and Ethel Dolan Fertal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Thomas Fertal Jr. and Butch Liston.
Eric was the owner of Krause's Furniture Store in Brownsville. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a great friend to everyone and was loved by all who knew him. You could always count on him.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Conner Fertal of Brownsville; son Eric Scott Fertal Jr.; and daughter Emma Patricia Fertal, both of Brownsville; sister Catherine "Suzie" Lowman; and numerous friends.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, and are private for the family.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
