Uniontown
Eric Vincent Gall, 32, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 30, 1990, in Pittsburgh, a son of Vincent J. Gall and Lisa A Grimes Gall.
Eric was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Doris Gall, and Darlene Grimes; and nephew, Christian M. Valentine.
Eric was a 2009 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Eric worked as a salesman for M1 Auto Sales. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved pets.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish Eric's memory are his fiancee, Amanda Bramhall; his daughter, Avery Guty; and his son, Zachary Bramhall; sister, Megan Gall; nieces, Gianna M. Valentine and Eva Thomas; nephew Isaiah Gall; aunt, Brooke Grimes (Lacey); uncles, Charles (Ceryl) Gall, Anthony (Shari) Gall and Paul Gall; great-aunt, Eileen Cottom (Donald); many cousins, many dear friends; and his fur kids, Tiki, Peter and Charles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Eric's life, Wednesday, February 22.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
