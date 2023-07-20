Eric Weygandt, 37, of Uniontown, departed this life Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was born November 16, 1985, in Uniontown, a son of the late Von H. Weygandt, Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara Ann Weygandt; brothers, Von H. Weygandt, Jr. and Roger J. Weygandt of Uniontown; children, Eric Sean Jr. (Amy Barnes), Briana Rae (Tanya Gunoe), Anthony Steven, and Isabella Kay Weygandt (Amy Barnes); nephews, Von III, Ean and Hunter Weygandt; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, in GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LLC., 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.
Private interment at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.