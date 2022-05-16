Brownsville
Erik Terrell Pilgreen, 53, of Brownsville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was a son of the late Charles Williams and the late Sheila Joan Conley.
Erik is survived by his wife, Jaimie Rankin Pilgreen; son, Dembry Patrick Pilgreen; step son, Michael Stonick and wife Julia; grandchildren: Gavin and Greyson Stonick; brothers: James Pilgreen and wife Juanita, Curtis Pilgreen; sisters: Anita Conley, Fatimah Jackson and husband Taheem; nieces: Evelyn Starr Ponds and husband Larry, Courtney Pilgreen, Samira Pilgreen; great niece, Imani Ponds; and several cousins.
He was a truck driver employed by Eby-Brown and enjoyed family and friend gatherings, comedy clubs, fishing and the Steelers.
Erik's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, Pa.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.