Masontown
Erin Marie Kuhns, 46, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, in Uniontown.
She was born in Pittsburgh, on December 14, 1976, the daughter of Deborah Pennella Schanck and the late Robert Joseph Schanck.
After graduating from Baldwin Whitehall High School, Erin became a Phlebotomy Technician and a Horseback Trainer for handicapped riders.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, John Kuhns; children: Josie Kuhns, Talia Kuhns, Nathan Kuhns and wife, Cassidy, and Travis Kuhns; sister, Nina Ferraro and husband, John.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of service, on Monday, April 10, 2023, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Interment private.
