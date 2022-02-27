Hopwood
Erin P. Skursha Prigg, 50, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Canterberry Hospice, with her mother by her side. She was born July 11, 1971, in Uniontown, daughter of Edward J. Skursha and Julia Rosiek Skursha.
Erin was a 1989 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and also attended Penn State for two years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, left to keep Erin's memory alive are her son, Mitchell Prigg of Hopwood; daughter, Claire Prigg of Hopwood; and brother, Eric Skursha of Hopwood.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In accordance with the wishes of family, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com, or on the funeral home Facebook page.
