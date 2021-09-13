Erma Jean Hann

Connellsville
Erma Jean Wilson Hann, 87, of Connellsville, passed away on September 9th with family at her side, at Mt. Macrina Manor in Uniontown.
She was born November 19, 1933 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Peter and Gertrude Dean Wilson.
She married the late William Hann on March 16th, 1953. She was a member of the Church of the Open Door in Connellsville. She was a past member of the Connellsville Garden Club, Hospital Auxiliary, and Golden Girls Bowling League.
Erma enjoyed taking bus trips, walking on the Yough River Trail, camping at Lost Mountain Campground, baking and bowling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren.
Erma retired from Fishers Big Wheel in 1983.
She is survived by her son Thomas (Rebekah) of Scottdale; two grandchildren, Sarah (Stephen) of Lewisburg, W.Va., and Thomas, Jr. (Abby) of Uniontown; two great granddaughters, Maren Louise, and Claire Noelle; brothers, Delbert of Shreveport, La., Marston (Dawn) of Moore, Okla., Glen (Karen) and James of Uniontown; sisters, Dolores Prough and Gladys King of Uniontown, sisters-in-law Dorothy Hann, Pam Wilson, JoAnn Wilson and Helen Wilson.
She is predeceased by brothers, William, Charles, Norman, Gerald, Kenneth, Jerry and Gary; and sisters, Winifred and Sarah.
Due to concerns from COVID, there will be no public viewing.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that Memorial Contributions be made in honor of Erma's memory to the Church of the Open Door, One Church Street, Connellsville.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
