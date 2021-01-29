Smithfield
Erma Jean Matlick Miller, 78, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully, in her home, with her loving family by her side Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer for 16 months. She will be greatly missed.
She was born in Smithfield July 25, 1942.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Matlick and Gertrude Smithberger Matlick; and three brothers, Charles "Chaugie" Matlick, James "Jim" Matlick Sr. and Clarence "Sonny" Matlick.
Surviving are her loving family, her husband of 58 years, Glenn L. Miller; daughter Melody (Brad) Mancini; grandchildren Aubree (Nick) Brown, and Braden Mancini and fiance Taylor Reed; great-grandsons Scott Brown and Nathan Brown; brothers-in-law Wallace (Helene) Miller and Arthur Fowler; sister-in-law Beverly Matlick; nieces, nephews, cousins and a very close cousin, Aileen Smithberger Burgess.
Erma loved spending time with family, friends and was always ready for a road trip. Everyone who knew her loved her.
Before her retirement, she was employed as a surgical scheduler with Heiskell, King, Burns and Tallman Surgical Associates and a unit clerk at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
The family will greet friends and family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 31, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, February 1, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Uniontown staff, Twin Oaks Home Care, Mary Bobb Randolph Cancer Center, especially Dr. Malla, Crystal and Lamont.
