Republic
Erma Jean Thomas, 82, of Republic, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born October 21, 1937, to the late Eugene Thomas and Sally Taylor Thomas in Allison.
In addition to her parents, Erma was predeceased by her son, Anson Thomas; and siblings Richard Thomas, Loretta Tinsley; aunt Laurabell Taylor; a nephew, Dewight Tinsley; and a niece, Darlene Tinsley.
Erma is survived by her children, Denise (James) Arrington of Uniontown, Lori Thomas, Danielle Thomas and Misti Thomas, all of Republic; grandchildren Donta Thomas, Carson (Andrea) Thomas, Teara Arrington, O'Shea Thomas, Jauane Howard, Obataiye Scott, Loren Thomas, Anson Thomas-Taylor and Aaliyah Mosley; great-grandchildren O'Shea Thomas Jr., O'Marian Thomas, Jordyn Houston, Carson Thomas Jr.; brother Donald Thomas of Philadelphia.
Erma was known as Jeanie, Erm Jean, Ms. Erm, Gaa Gaa and Gram to those who knew and loved her. She enjoyed cooking soul food, playing solitaire, and taking care of her vine plants.
The children of Erma Thomas wish to share their love of their mother to all who read her obituary
Our Mother was the epitome of a Matriarch. She was the glue that kept our family together. Extremely caring and the love she had for our family had no boundaries. Our Mother was encouraging, caring and non-judgmental. Although she was that way, she would curse you out and call you on your mess in the blink of an eye.
She loved to cook and did so very well. She taught us her cooking and we will forever continue this showering of love for generations to come.
This is a heavy loss for us, but then we looked in her eyes during her last moments on earth, we knew she was ready to be with God. She was a mother, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt and a friend. In every one of those positions she gave her best. We give thanks to the one who created her and gave her 82 years to bless us. Thank you Lord.
We love you, Mommy! We love you, Ma! We love you, gram!
And until we meet again ....sleep with the angels.
