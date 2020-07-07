Republic
Erma Jean Thomas, 82, of Republic, PA passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Uniontown Hospital with her family by her side. She was born October 21, 1937 to the late Eugene Thomas and Sally Taylor Thomas in Allison, PA.
Erma is survived by her children: Denise (James) Arrington of Uniontown; Lori Thomas, Danielle Thomas, and Misti Thomas all of Republic; grandchildren: Donta Thomas, Carson (Andrea) Thomas, Teara Arrington, O’Shea Thomas, Jauane Howard, Obataiye Scott, Loren Thomas, Anson Thomas-Taylor, and Aaliyah Mosley; great-grandchildren: O’Shea Thomas, Jr., O’Marian Thomas, Jordyn Houston, Carson Thomas, Jr.; brother, Donald Thomas of Philadelphia.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and a private funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9. Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA where Interment will follow at the Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
