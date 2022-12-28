Smock
Erma Magdalene Voytek, 91, of Smock, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home.
She was born on May 12, 1931 in Smock, a daughter of the late George and Barbara Ufulussy Rakushin
Erma endured death at a young age. Her mother passed away before she was one. She also endured extreme grief again in her life when she lost her two sons, Charles and Edward, and her beloved husband, Joseph. However, her devout prayers and belief and faith in the Lord, gave her the strength to survive and go on.
She was a very fashionable lady and always very well dressed. Erma was very passionate about her pets, and gave them the absolute best care. We thank God for the blessing of having a caring, loving, compassionate, christian mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother in our lives. She will be greatly missed and her love and beautiful memories will remain in our hearts and minds forever.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Voytek; two sons, Charles Michael Voytek and Edward Eugene Voytek; brothers, George, Michael, Joseph, John, and Stephen Rakushin; sisters, Ann Gerber, Julia Salava, Mary Munk, Helen Dolobach, and Elizabeth Hirko.
Erma was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Erma is survived by her beloved son, Joseph G. Voytek; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Voytek (Charles' Wife); granddaughter, Charlene Smitley; great-grandchildren, Felicia (Michael) Young and R.J. Smitley; great-great-grandchildren: Giovanni and Carson; also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her beloved furbaby: Noah and fur-grandbaby: Missy.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday at a time to be announced in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery - Uniontown, PA. www.dearthfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.