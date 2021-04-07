formerly of Grindstone
Ernest Edward Lewis Jr., surrounded by loved ones, died in his home in Wilmington, N.C., and peacefully went to be with his Lord Easter morning, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Ernie was 85 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Edward and Mildred Marie Lewis of Grindstone; and his wife of 45 years, Judith Eileen Lewis of Wilmington.
He is survived by his three children, Sean Lewis, Mark Lewis, and Susan Wilson and her husband, Steve; and four grandchildren, Christian Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Kyle Wilson and Paige Wilson. He is also survived by his two brothers, Dennis Lewis and wife Susan, and Floyd Lewis and wife Patricia. Ernie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and true friend. He was humble, selfless and kind to all who knew him.
Ernie served in the Navy, graduated from Penn State with a degree in business administration and then went to work for the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C., as an accountant/auditor. While he spent many years working as an accountant, his true passion was living for God and loving his family. His grandchildren were his joy, heart and delight and he enjoyed attending and supporting them at all of their various events.
A service, to celebrate his life here on Earth and his new life in Heaven, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, in Grace Baptist Church, 1401 N. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28405. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Knolls. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org; and the Christian Law Association at https://christianlaw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.