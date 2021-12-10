Ernest Fiore DeBlasio

Uniontown
Ernest "Ernie" Fiore DeBlasio, 95, of Uniontown, PA, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Mount Saint Macrina Manor. He was born in Dunbar, PA, on January 27, 1926, son of the late Ernest Deblasio and Josephine Lizza DeBlasio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Torchio.
Ernie was a 1944 graduate of Connellsville High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, from February 1944 until November 1945. He flew 31 missions, half as a ball turret gunner, and half as an aerial photographer.
In Ernie's early years, he worked for the Federal Government, as a wage investigator, in later years he co-owned and ran Keystone Fireworks, in Dunbar, PA. After retirement from Keystone Fireworks, Ernie served for several years as a volunteer on the Fayette County Housing Authority Board.
Left to cherish Ernie's memory are his daughter, JoAnn Petanovich, of Butler, PA; sister, Emma Jean Scott of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Jill (Joseph) Herbick of Pittsburgh, PA, and Eric (Emily) Petanovich, of Galax, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Beau.
Ernie had three step-children, Beth (Phil) Henry of Bridgeville, PA, Jeff (Faye) Andrews of Pittsburgh, PA, and Joseph (Arlene) Andrews of San Antonio, Fla.; Step-grandchildren, Jessica, Phillip (Morgan), Alex (Sarah), Lizzy, Joseph, Christine (Craig), Rachel (Thomas) and Shannon (Kenny).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA.
In accordance with Ernie's wishes, there will be no public viewing. However, there will be a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
