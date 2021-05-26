Brownsville
With a heavy heart, I must announce the passing of my beloved father, Ernest “Ernie” “Ducky” Flick. He went into the arms of his beautiful wife, Betty, Monday, May 24, 2021.
Ernest was born to the late Bessie and Fred Flick September 26, 1929, in Hiller.
He was a 1948 graduate of Brownsville High School. Following high school, he worked temporarily on the railroad.
He enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and served stateside as a med tech from July 1954 - May 1957.
Ernest met his wife, Betty Jean Pirt, at Kennywood. They were united in marriage June 9, 1951, and were married 62 years until her death October 17, 2013. During their marriage, they had two daughters, Rebecca Jean and Cheryl Lynn.
Ernest was a good provider. He was employed at the Clairton Works Plant, doing various jobs and completed computer classes to advance to that department. He retired after 33 years of service.
He was also a member of the South Brownsville United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees as well as an usher weekly.
His most recent home was the Residence at Hilltop. He was loved by the RAH Family. He enjoyed the activities of bingo, and most especially the Bible study. His favorite hymn that was repeatedly requested by him was “The Old Rugged Cross”. He spoke of his Army days during their Veterans Program.
Many services were provided by OSPTA Hospice staff. The family would like to thank Jackie, for her updates, and Donna, the chaplain, these past few days.
Along with his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter Rebecca “Becky” and husband Larry Ulery; sister Hazel Petrosky; and brother Vernon Lee Flick.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cheryl and husband Dominick Rastoka; granddaughters Michelle Bennett and Nicole Gregg; and great-grandson Isayah.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, May 28, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, with Pastor Frank Philpott officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, with full military honors rendered by the American Legion Posts #275, #940 and #838.
