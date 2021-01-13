Brownsville
Ernest G. King, 72, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.
He was born November 28, 1948, in Brownsville, a son of the late Ernest V. and Margaret Warrick King.
Ernest was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he did two tours of duty serving with the United States Army from 1967-1970.
He is survived by one daughter, Melinda VanDivner of Washington; two sisters, Elma “Boots” Bastian and husband Tom of Denbo, and Priscilla Scherba of Brownsville; two brothers, Robert Revell of Pittsburgh and Bruce King of Low Hill; his longtime companion, Wendy Harris of Brownsville; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., when a funeral service will be held, Thursday, January 14, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Brian Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts #940, #838 and #275.
