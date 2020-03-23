Hopwood
Ernest G. "Ernie" Mehall, of Hopwood, passed away suddenly March 19, 2020. He was born February 23, 1964, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank and Erma Jean Ford Mehall. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Rose Mary DeCarlo Mehall.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Dorreen Mahoney (Dan) of Hopwood, Frank Mehall Jr. of Allentown, Michael Mehall (Dawn) of Scottdale and Ralene DeBord (Kris) of Morgantown, W.Va.; five nephews, Danny, Eric, Ryan, Wyatt and Brandon; one niece, Megan; two great-nephews, Kasey and Jacob; two great-nieces, Abby and Layne; and his special dogs, Shadow and Blue.
He was retired from Laborers Union 286 and loved hunting.
All service will be private for the family and a memorial service will be at a later date to be announced.
Funeral arrangement by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood.
