Smithfield
Ernest James Dodson, 76, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home. Born in Smithfield on Oct. 13, 1945, he was a son of the late Ernest "Buck" and Cosa Mae Dodson Huey. Also deceased is a daughter, Pamela Dodson in 1992, and three brothers, Joseph Dodson, Arthur Huey ad George Huey.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Ernie was a former coal miner, served as a Springhill Township supervisor for two terms, a Deacon and Pastor at the Nilan Apostolic Church, and Pastor at New Geneva Church of God. He had a profound love of God, his family, and friends, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his two daughters, Gwen (Tod) Jensen, and Sherry Dodson; a step-daughter Rose McGregor; six grandchildren, Megan Dankle, Jeniffer Brenneman, Amber Lubinsky, Brandi Smith, Randy Barnhart, Devin Palmer; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Douglas (Mary) Huey, Paul (Joyce) Dodson, Ronald (Charla) Huey, Karen (Sam) Hlatky, Marcella (Mike) Morrell, Cecellia (Dave) Dodson, Bill (Annie) Dodson, Randy (Donna) Dodson, and sister-in-law Jackie Huey.
His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday hour of service, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Assoc. Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.