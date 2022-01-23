Lemont Furnace
Ernest K. Yauger, 87, of Lemont Furnace, passed Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Highland Hospital. Born October 12, 1934, in Lemont Furnace, he was a son of the late Brent and Bertha Butler Yauger.
He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Alice Zebley Yauger; father of Sheila (Tony) Zebley Cutrara of Monroeville, Charles E. (Charlotte) Yauger of Lemont Furnace, Derek (Kim) Yauger of Uniontown, and Ken Yauger of Lemont Furnace; grandfather of Zachary Brancheck, Brent E., Nicholas and Kennedy Yauger, Felicity (Caleb) Wingrove and Robert Yauger; and great-grandfather of Lukas and Lake Brancheck; brother of Charlene E. Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Christa Renee Blanda; and brothers, Charles Edgar, Morris and Devon Yauger; and sisters, Virginia Landman and Evelyn "Red" Bartholemew. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Ernest proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved hunting and fishing and was a wonderful father and great pappy. He will be missed by everyone.
Services are private.
Arrangements under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603. N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
