McKeesport
Ernest Lynn Edwards, 53, of McKeesport, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in his sleep.
He is survived by his loving mother, Lottie Edwards; devoted brother Torrence Edwards Sr.; and adopted brother Torrence "T.J." Edwards Jr.; children Kayla, Nashid and Joseph; and one grandson, Nikhil.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Josephine Edwards; and uncle Willie J. Edwards.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 19, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Floral tributes and condolences for the family may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the current public health crisis, facial coverings and social distancing must be adhered to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.