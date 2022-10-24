Ernest Robert Simms

Brownsville
Ernest Robert “Abner” Simms, 68, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in his home.
He was the son of the late John and Margaret Underwood Simms.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 590 and the United Steelworkers Union.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, Dennis and infant William Simms.
Ernest is survived by wife Diane Simms; four daughters, Melissa Davis and husband Ricky, Jennifer Coddington and husband Ricky, Amanda Miller and husband Greg, Megan Simms; five grandchildren, Abigail, Morgan, Madison, Anthony and Jenna.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park St., Brownsville, PA on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the hour of service with the Rev. Karen Zueger officiating.
Interment in Westland Cemetery with full military rites accorded by AMVETS Post 103. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
