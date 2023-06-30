Hiller
Ernest Scott Campbell, 80, of Hiller, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in his home, with his family by his side.
He was born Tuesday, September 15, 1942, in Phillipsburg, a son of the late John Robert Campbell and Irene Azare Campbell.
Scott proudly served our country in the United States Navy, where he was a SeaBee, the construction battalion of the Navy whose motto is: “Seabees can build just about anything, anywhere.”
He was a member of the West Brownsville American Legion Post 940, where he was a member of the funeral honor guard; the West Brownsville VFD Social Club; the California Hill Gun Club; the Brownsville Masonic Lodge #60; and Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA).
Scott was an avid hunter and angler. He cherished time spent at hunting camp, and he loved to golf and watch the grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed lunches with his retired lady teachers.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Book.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Catherine Malekovich Campbell; twin sons, Scott and Eric Campbell; sisters, Linda Sugrue and Janice “Roby” Stark (Jerry); numerous nieces and nephews, Ryan Stark (Emily), Ben Stark (Nyki), Sean Fisher (Sharon), Kelley Botoulis, Augie Malekovich (Crystal), Diane Clelland (Ed), Lynn Ambrose (John Cofchin), and Bill Sieffert; sister-in-law, Lillian Ambrose. Also surviving are Scott’s extended family, Bobbie Gale and Von Braddock, Dawn Cheree, and Dave Timko; Devin and Jessie Braddock and Derek and Davey Timko; Arthur “Muzzy” Masneri, his godson, Kevin Masneri and David (Shannon) Masneri as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2, in MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, where visitation continues until until 11 a.m., the time of funeral services, Monday, July 3, with the Rev. Michael Peton officiating.
The West Brownsville American Legion Post 940 will have funeral services Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
The Brownsville Masonic Lodge #60 will conduct funeral services Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Scott’s family would like to extend a sincere “Thank You” to Amedisys Hospice and his nurse, Jackie and aid, Adelia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.