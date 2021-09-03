California
Ernest Stephen Miller, 84, of California, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
He was born December 5, 1936, in Brownsville, to the late Ernest and Margaret Pozonski Miller.
He was a long-time owner of Miller Hard- ware Store in California.
He was a member of the California Chamber of Commerce, Brownsville Jaycee's, California Youth Baseball Association, California Senior Center, and proud volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
He was an avid Yinzer sport fan. He loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers.
Ernest is survived by his son, Ernie (Corinne) Miller; daughters, Monica (Mark) Loskey, Grace (Chris) McKnight; stepson, Thomas Tischler; stepdaughter, Simone (Jerry) Huey; grandkids, April (Matt) Miller, Leanna (Jobie) Wright, Beth (Brian) Rodeheaver, Lydia (Jordan) Stewart, Halie (Kevin) Banty, Ryan Huey (Julia), Cameron (Brandi) Huey, David (Mykal) Hoover, Jodie Gosselin, Kayla (Heather) Shook; numerous great-grandchildren; his loving companion and dance partner, Delaine Edwards; and brother, Ralph Miller.
He was predeceased by his wives, Donna Lee Verhosek, Ella M. Stanko and Judy E. Rafferty; brother, Richard Miller; and sister, Mary Ann Cowie.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 4, when a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Dawn Hargrave officiating.
