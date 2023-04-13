Smithfield
Ernest W. Franks, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born December 25, 1948, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Marshall and Nellie Smith Franks; and a brother, Bary Franks.
Surviving are three sons, Douglas Franks and wife Erin, Donald Franks and wife Janie, and Matthew Franks and wife Kerri; his grandchildren, Kaylee, Dougie, Tiffany, Samantha, Donna Jo, Rylan and Cameron; and his great-grandchildren, Jayden, McKenzie and Kinley; the love of his life, Diane Patterson and granddaughter, Ava; brothers, Marshall "Ben" Franks and wife Roseann, and Roger Franks and wife Claudette; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Ernie was a partner owner and operator of Franks Brothers Smithfield Auto Sales.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. and was the commander of the Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, April 16, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
