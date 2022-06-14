Esther A. Golden Wilson

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.