Uniontown
Esther A. Golden Wilson, 81, of Uniontown, passed from this life, surrounded by her family, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Esther joins her beloved grandson, Gregory T. Blaszczak Jr., in heaven. She was born September 27, 1940, in Fairchance, a daughter of the late William F. and Winona Smith Golden.
Esther was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 30+ years and was a 70-year member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Esther wore many hats in her lifetime, was a devout Christian, avid bowler, independent spirit, phenomenal baker, master seamstress and a stylish fashionista.
Esther was always on the go and believed it was never too late to learn a new skill as evidenced by learning to swim in her 70's. Esther had a close group of friends her grandkids affectionately called "the church ladies" who spent Sundays at church followed by breakfast out. Esther was part of an active bowling league and enjoyed her time on the lanes with her teammates. Esther was able to strike up a friendly conversation wherever she went; and, wherever she went she made an impact. Those who knew her will remember her for her immaculate, pulled together style and how she sparkled with every movement.
Though she spent a great deal of time doing the things she loved, Esther loved nothing more than spending time with her family and showing her love for them through everything she did. She was a loving wife, caring mother and doting grandmother. Her grandkids will always remember waking to the smell of bacon and the promise of Grandma's teddy bear pancakes. Esther was famous for her orange cookies, tiger-butter fudge and the lovely lady locks she perfected over her storied life. From baking delicious treats to teaching her grandchildren to sew, Esther passed on not only life lessons, but showed her grandkids how the language of love can be expressed through more than words.
Esther is survived by her husband, Terry R. Wilson, who will miss her visits. She leaves three children to cherish her memory, Karen L. Wilson Thompson (Tim), Ronald R. Wilson and Nancy L. Wilson Blaszczak (Greg); five grandchildren who are left to fondly remember Grandma Glitter, Emily Blaszczak (fiance, Chris Gill), Benjamin Blaszczak, Katie Thompson, Parker Wilson and Blake Wilson. She also leaves behind two sisters, Eleanor McGee (Frank) and Carol Eichmiller; brother-in-law, Ken Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, June 17, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Dr. David R. Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.