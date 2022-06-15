Uniontown
Esther A. Golden Wilson, 81, of Uniontown, passed from this life, surrounded by her family, Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, June 17, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Dr. David R. Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
