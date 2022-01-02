Point Marion
Esther J. King Dillow, 83, of Point Marion, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the King's Personal Care Home in Fairchance. On January 1, 1938, in Augusta, Ga., she was born the youngest child to the late David and Reaver Pruitt King.
A 1956 graduate of Point Marion High School, Esther owned and operated her own beauty parlor in Point Marion for many years. She also was a certified nursing assistant, working in area nursing homes, and also worked for a while selling real estate. She was very active in the Point Marion community, serving on the All-School Class Reunions from 1976 to 2004, was one of the founding members of the Albert Gallatin Regatta through the Point Marion Chamber of Commerce, and also served several terms on Borough Council.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Lloyd "Junior" Dillow; two children and their spouses, Susan and Scott Nickelson, and Brent and Kristine Dillow, all of Point Marion; several grandchildren and their families; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family, having been predeceased by brothers, David Earl and Arthur Lee King; and sisters, Willma "Honey" Jordan, Pauline Sines and Virginia Westfall Horkett. Also deceased is one granddaughter, Amanda Lee Dillow; and a number of former customers, who all considered Esther their dear friend.
Visitation for her family and close friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., the time of services with Pastor French Jenkins officiating, Sunday, January 2, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Private interment will be in the Mount Moriah Presbyterian Cemetery, Point Marion.
