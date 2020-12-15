Uniontown
Esther Kathryn Lucy Chester, 100, of Washington, died Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was born February 19, 1920, in Uniontown, a daughter of Mary Rosethelia McGinnis Lucy and John Porter Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Chester; and her brothers and sisters, Thelma M. Lucy Gillen, Delilia E. Lucy, John Lucy, Ellen D. Lucy Bly, George H. Lucy, Mary Virginia Lucy Rich, Harry C. Lucy and Frank E. Lucy.
Surviving are her sons, Robert (Lillian) Chester of Venetia and Richard (Patti Lucas) Chester of Washington; grandchildren Jeffrey (Megan) Chester of Basking Ridge, N.J., and Christine (Zachary) Yost of Venetia; and great-grandchildren Chase Yost, Cameron Chester, Tessa Yost, Kyle Chester and Van Yost; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Chester was a very kind and caring person. She always said that she never met a stranger and could always make a friend wherever she went. She always had time for family and friends. She loved to be at the Franklin Mall and talk to the people working in the stores. She loved going to the mountains in the Ohiopyle area, which she had enjoyed so much as a child.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, in the WARCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, Mrs. Chester's body will lie in repose in the foyer of the funeral home. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family and view Mrs. Chester's body may do so through the front window of the funeral home foyer. The funeral service and burial will be private in Washington Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or to a charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
