Juniata
Esther Mae McKinney, 82, of Juniata, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 16, 2023, in her home.
She was born February 18, 1941, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Earl and Agnes Posten, Sr.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard McKinney; her son, Steven McKinney; two sisters, Edna Bruce and Rose Lambert; and two brothers, Earl Posten, Jr. and Kenneth Posten.
Esther was a member of the Juniata Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three children, Donna Poole and husband William, Lonnie McKinney, and Timothy McKinney; along with 14 grandchildren, several great- granchildren, and great-great-
grandchildren; her sister, Betty Paull and husband Randy; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, July 21, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
