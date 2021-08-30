McClellandtown
Esther Marie Pleban, 94, of McClellandtown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Generations Elder Care, Uniontown.
She was born March 12, 1927, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Margaret Tarnek Slovensky.
She attended Holy Trinity Catholic Grade School and Ford City High School and also worked at the Slovak Store in Ford City. From there she went to Milwaukee to enter the order of the School Sisters of St. Francis as a novice. For two years, she was a housekeeper for Father Anthony Hardy and eight years as a First Holy Communion instructor. For two years Esther taught the first grade class at All Saints Grade School, Masontown.
She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Mary's Leckrone, now St. Francis of Assisi Parish Masontown, and the St. Mary's Rosary Society. Esther was especially devoted to St. Therese of the Little Flower.
She was referred to lovingly as "The Polka Queen" on cruises and trips with the Happy Louie & Julie Polka Band, Jan Lewan and Hallmarks Orchestra.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Pleban Sr; and her brother, Cpl. Lawrence Slovensky.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Edward Pleban Jr. and wife Heidi of Littleton, Colo.; John L. Pleban and wife Kathy of McClellandtown; four grandchildren, Christine Pleban and husband Matthew Newman of Denver, Colo., Jonathan and wife Christy Pleban of McClellandtown, Johnna and husband Dex Dennis of Uniontown, and Jonica Pleban of McClellandtown; great-granddaughter Kinley Grace Pleban; and many loving friends and relatives.
Esther's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Ada Kovach and the caring staff at Generations Elder Care, where Esther most recently made her home. Also, thank you for the care provided by Amedisys.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, when a prayer service will be held in the funeral home chapel followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with the Rev. Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.