McClellandtown
Esther Marie Pleban, 94, of McClellandtown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Generations Elder Care, Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, when a prayer service will be held in the funeral home chapel followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with the Rev. Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
