Uniontown
Esther Marie Yourich Ziska, 88, died September 13, 2020. She was a resident of Confer Vista Apartments in Uniontown.
She was born Thursday January 7, 1932, in Monarch, a daughter of the late Helen Sredinsky Yourich and Stephen E. Yourich of Monarch.
She graduated in 1949 with the class of the former Dunbar Township High School. She was employed in the Transportation Department of the West Penn Power Company and later retired from Sears at the Uniontown Mall in 2006.
In 1955, she married John J. Ziska of Dunbar, and was married for 52 years before his passing on August 12, 2006. She also lost a grandson, Stephen P. Mullaney, on August 5, 2017. He was loved and cherished by his "Baba". She was very proud to be his "Baba".
She was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar and its Altar Rosary Society. Esther loved taking care of her family, reading, sewing and doing word puzzles until she became legally blind.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; grandson, Stephen; brother, Eugene Yourich and his wife Elizabeth; her loving sister, Sylvia Zerencheck and her husband Andrew "Rudy" Zerencheck; and brother-in-law, Robert Slagle.
Esther will be greatly missed by her daughters, Cheryl A. Snyder and her husband James of Dunbar and Janice M. Gillespie and her husband Barry of Auburn, Ga.; also her loved and cherished grandson, Andrew L. Gillespie of Lexington, Ky. She was also his "Baba" and proud of it! She will also be missed by her only sister, Clara L. Slagle of Connellsville and Clara's son Scott Slagle and wife Kathy, their daughters Abby and Lauren (David) Lucio and son; nephew, Eric Zerencheck and his wife Lora and their son Ian; her godson, Eugene Yourich and his wife Patricia and their children Bryan and Chrissy Yourich, Toni Grubbs and husband Butch, and their children Michael, Stephen and David Yourich. Also surviving is her special cousin and friend, Sister Jolenta Sredinsky, Sisters of the Holy Spirit, Pittsburgh; and many more nieces and nephews.
Private services for immediate family and close friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16 in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Thursday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fayette County Association of the Blind, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, or a charity of your choice in her memory. Your personal written memories and tributes ware welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
