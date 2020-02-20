Lake Lynn
Esther Shaffer, 80, of Lake Lynn, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in her home.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation continues from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., when a prayer service will be held, Friday, February 21, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion.
To view the complete obituary, please visit www.herod-rishel.com.
