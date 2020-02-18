Lake Lynn
Esther Shaffer, 80, of Lake Lynn, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home, with her loving family at her side.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A funeral mass will be held Friday in St. Hubert's Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion, time to be announced. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
A complete obituary will be published tomorrow, or see www.herod-rishel.com
